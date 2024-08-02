Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Trading Down 2.7 %

SNDR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.