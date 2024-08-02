Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 8.8%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 83,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 796,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

