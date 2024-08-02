Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.71

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 116912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

