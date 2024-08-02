Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

