Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,200.00. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $2,955.33 and a 1-year high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

