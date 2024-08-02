Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 153,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

