Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 81.82% and a net margin of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of LYV opened at $92.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 418,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

