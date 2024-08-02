Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 1,183,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,053. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

