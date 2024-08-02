Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down to $39.18

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $35.78. Select Medical shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 555,077 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.