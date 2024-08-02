Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $44.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.10.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -339.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

