Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 186.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

