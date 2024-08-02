Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.26.

SHAK stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

