Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 324.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

