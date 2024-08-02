Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. Shell has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5,678.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 317,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 311,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.