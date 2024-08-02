Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SHLS
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.23 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.76.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.