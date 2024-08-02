Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 5.4%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 18,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $896.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

