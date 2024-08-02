Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expands By 6.3%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $37,846.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,612.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 64.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACEL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 510,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.61.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

