Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Drops By 7.3%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,484. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

