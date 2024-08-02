Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Drops By 9.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
BKSY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,000. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
