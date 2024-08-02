Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Grows By 7.0%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRGX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 213,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

