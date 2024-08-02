Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Drops By 7.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

