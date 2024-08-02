Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declines By 8.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International accounts for 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

