Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Drops By 7.3%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 930,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

