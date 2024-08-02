Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 5.2%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.26%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.