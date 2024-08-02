Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rises By 9.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.