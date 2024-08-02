Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rises By 9.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
NYSE:EDN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Time To Pick Up the Pieces of Starbucks’ Broken Growth Story
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.