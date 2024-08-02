Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Drops By 7.3%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,091,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENZC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 19,107,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,176,248. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

