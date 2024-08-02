Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Rises By 10.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQUEY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

