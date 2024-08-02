Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Grows By 9.4%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

