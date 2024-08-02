Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Expands By 5.9%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fresh2 Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FRES opened at $2.01 on Friday. Fresh2 Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

