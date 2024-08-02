Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Expands By 5.9%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fresh2 Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ FRES opened at $2.01 on Friday. Fresh2 Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.
Fresh2 Group Company Profile
