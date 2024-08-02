Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 6.6%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,316. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.