Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Increases By 6.6%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,710,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,316. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
Gear Energy Company Profile
