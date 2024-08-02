Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Increases By 9.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,601,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

