Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Drops By 9.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE KB traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 152,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,504. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

