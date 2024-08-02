Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Grows By 7.5%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,925. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
