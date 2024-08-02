Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Grows By 7.5%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,925. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

