Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.62 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $286.58 million and $7.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,647.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.13 or 0.00632860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00106601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00242940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00075605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.