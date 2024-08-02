Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 681 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $231.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.67, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.78 and a 200 day moving average of $325.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

