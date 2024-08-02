Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

