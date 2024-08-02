Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 282,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 110,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 825,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $139.31.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

