Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $268,686,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,471,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTV opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

