Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

