Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Autodesk by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 372,686 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20,050.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $247.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.