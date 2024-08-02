Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

