Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,192,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 739,748 shares.The stock last traded at $21.54 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 360,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

