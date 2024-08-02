Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.34

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Sims Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Sims Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.