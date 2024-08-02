SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.64 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $771.47 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,991.91 or 0.99981440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00065433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64834366 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,322,665.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.