SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.63

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 16360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
