SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.63

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 16360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

About SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

