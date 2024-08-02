Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after buying an additional 260,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 438,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

