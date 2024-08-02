Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 46,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.