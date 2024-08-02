SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AZN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,106. The firm has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

