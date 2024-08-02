Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

