SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.62.

NYSE:SLG opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

